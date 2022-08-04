How Lucrative Are IT Courses?

Hi nairalanders,

I urgently need your input and counsel.

My younger brother happened to have ran into an old friend who is doing well for himself. From their last meeting, the friend promised to help him further his studies on the condition that the course or skill of interest will be the one that will help him achieve financial stability. And told him to go think about it and get back to him, latest next week.

This is because he has little time to spend in the country.

When my brother told me about it, I advised him to go for MSc in Chemistry, preferably Analytical chemistry in UniLag, though he wanted to go the tech route, preferably BIG DATA analytics or Software engineering.

I told him to go for the Analytical Chemistry , as it will be cheaper and he can easily get a lot of school options, like UniBen, UI, UniLag, etc. And he can easily get a decent job with it, without much stress.

Unlike BIG DATA or other related IT courses that are very expensive and their skill acquisition centres being very hard to find (I mean the very good ones).

And of which getting a job is very stressful, as it requires a lot of processes and procedures, especially for the remote jobs.

Please did I advise him well or he should go for his Tech related courses?

He is 33years and he has been a tutor ever since he graduated from the University.

Thank you.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related