How NGOs Generate Fake Data In Nigeria By Temisan Okomi

As shared by journalist, Temisan Okomi:

Fascinating conversation with an NGO person I know. I won’t mention the name or the area of concern but here’s what I found out:

Let’s assume there’s an NGO working to eradicate HIV in Nigeria. I use “HIV” because it’s one disease that needs blood sampling. Funding from the U.S.

The NGO sends people out there, to communities, to find cases. “Boots on the streets” go ’round communities, collecting blood samples. For every blood sample collected, you get paid a small amount. For every positive case gotten; bigger money. Treatment? Even more money.

I’m sure you can already guess where this is going.

So.

The “smart” chaps go out, test 10 people. One of those sampled comes back positive. What do they do? They spread that ONE positive into three other places. They now have “four” positive cases. More money. Everybody chops.

Corruption isn’t even my fascination here. My interest?

Data.

What then happens is; the official tally of HIV cases is off by three. If you do the math, it means for every 1000 cases of HIV reported in that area, the REAL number is 250.

Faulty data on a massive scale.

Makes me wonder:

Just how much faulty data do we have in Nigeria? On a massive scale too?

One major reason why these numbers people throw around “offends” me.

“Malaria kills 55 Nigerians in a minute!”

It could be correct but forgive me if I don’t believe you.

Cheers.



https://twitter.com/temiokomi/status/1563078328885870593?t=LO0_uKjq9wtAwMfLI-WYnw&s=08

