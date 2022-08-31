How Some Military Generals Threatened Me With CIA – Wike

By Victor Edozie

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said some retired military generals in the country threatened to use their CIA contacts to deal with him if he did not do their bidding.

The Central Intelligence Agency of America (CIA) is the US intelligence service tasked with gathering, processing, and analyzing national security information from around the world, primarily through the use of human intelligence (HUMINT) and performing covert actions

Speaking in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, on Wednesday, Wike described as unfortunate the inability of those retired generals to use their contacts to solve the Boko Haram insurgency.

The governor spoke while flagging off internal road networks at Igwurita, Rivers.

“Some people threatened that they are former generals, they are close to the CIA in America and they can deal with us. I said listen, no problem. If you are close to America CIA , why don’t you use it to solve Boko Haram problem. Is it on my body (me) you’ll use it? Nigeria has a serious problem and you are close to CIA, you know them as former generals, why not use that contact and solve Nigeria’s problem?

“You want to use it to threaten me? Who are you that I should come and do your bidding? I say no to that. I will do the bidding of Nigerians, not the bidding of few people who believe that if they are not there, it should be their children.

“No other child should come up outside theirs. I will not do that. So, all of us, prepare because a day shall come and Rivers State shall take a decision on what to do.”

Wike said if President Muhammadu Buhari does not renege on his pledge not to interfere with the conduct of the 2023 general elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be doomed.

Such resolve, governor Wike noted means that president Buhari is serious about leaving an enduring legacy of conducting free and fair election.

“I thank Mr. President that he wants to leave a legacy of conducting a free and fair election.”

Governor Wike alleged that the APC-led federal government through the immediate past Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, deployed the Nigerian Army to allegedly rig the 2019 general elections in Rivers State , but the people resisted and thwarted their scheme.

The governor also said he was in doubt of the promise made by the Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC) to deliver a better election.

“My problem is INEC, whether they will do what they said they will do. They are making promises now. I don’t know whether they will keep to it. If INEC will keep to the promises that Nigeria will get a better election, I will be so happy. Everybody will see with their eyes, Abuja does not vote. It is the people here that will vote.”



https://dailytrust.com/how-some-generals-threatened-me-with-cia-wike

