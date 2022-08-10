How To Check For Your Name On The N-Power Posting List

How To Check If Your Name Is On The Npower Posting List On Npower Portal

The Npower posting list otherwise known as the Npower deployment list is a document which contains the names and numbers of Npower beneficiaries that have been deployed for the Npower Batch C stream 2 programme, once the Npower Batch C stream 2 beneficiary’s name is on this posting list then the Npower Batch C stream 2 beneficiary will be able to download his or her Npower ppa letter or deployment letter.

Npower batch C stream 2 beneficiaries can check if their names are on the Npower posting list by following the procedures below;

1) The Npower batch C stream 2 beneficiary should login into the Npower NASIMS dashboard using his or her Npower ID and password.

2) The Npower batch C stream 2 beneficiary after logging into the Npower portal should click on the verification tab.

3) Under the verification tab the Npower Batch C stream 2 beneficiary should scroll down under the physical verification status the Npower Batch C stream 2 beneficiary should see “pass” once the Npower beneficiary sees “pass” under the physical verification status then automatically his or her name is on the Npower posting list.

4) If after scrolling down through the verification page, the Npower Batch C stream 2 beneficiary sees “pending” under the physical verification status, it simply means that the Npower Batch C stream 2 beneficiary did not complete the Npower physical verification exercise properly, please the Npower Batch C stream 2 beneficiary should send his or her complaint, together with his or her Npower ID to Npower twitter handle @npower_ng.

Npower batch C stream 2 beneficiaries under the non graduate category with their Npower portal displaying pre-selected or beneficiary, will also have their names present in the Npower posting list, Npower non graduates should note that their physical verification will be conducted after posting to their training centres.

