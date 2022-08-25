How To Know You Are Dating Yourself

When you hear people use the word “you are dating yourself” its simply means that your partner in off your hook and you are dating yourself. That is to say your breakfast is almost ready, asin na small time remain before them serve you. So how do you know your breakfast is around the corner. Your partner will always do the following

1) always too busy that he or she doesn’t have your time. Paraventure they finally call, the conversation will be so dry, straight to the point, etc …. .

2). Break in communication: if the person claims to be your joy giver can go a day or two without bordering to hear from you, my dear you are dating yourself.

3) if they are always online late night without chatting you up. Some time you tried to call on WhatsApp and you see “on another call”

4). When they start doing my bestee my bestee while you are just there. My dear be vigilant oh make bestee no do you small thing o.

Make i stop here. I know say some people get other opinion or counter opinion.

