HRH Eze Obianigwe Emerges Grand Patron First Amity United Friends Club (Photos)

HRH Eze Damian Obianigwe Emerges Grand Patron First Amity United Friends Club

A traditional ruler, His Royal Highness Eze Amb. Damian E. Obianigwe has been inducted as the Grand Patron of First Amity United Friends Development Club of Abuja.

He was inducted at a brief ceremony in Lagos when members of the club from Abuja assembled in Lagos for the induction.

Eze Obianigwe who is the Obi of Isi-Ihite Owerri Autonomous Community in Orlu Imo State in his brief remarks expressed gratitude to the members of the club for appointing him as their grand patron.

He extolled the role of clubs such as this in advancing grassroot development, pledging to give his support in actualising the visions of First Amity United Friends Development Club of Abuja.

The Prime Minister of the club, Mr. Uche Ibeawuchi who led other members to induction said the decision to choose the royal father was reached after an extensive consultation.

He applauded Eze Obianigwe’s developmental strides in the grassroots, expressing hope that his induction will encourage him to continue working tirelessly for the development of his people.

Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W5wSKjhFrmk

