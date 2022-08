Good day everyone please i need your candid advise and opinion

Am about to leave my bank job of seven years with a salary of 100k for a new business note the business has already been set up already

my fears is that am married and you know what that means i have ready responsibilities. so am now having fears that what of it doesn’t work (which have been praying about seriously).

probably the fears is just in my head. your opinion please

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related