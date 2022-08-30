I Am Bringing Down APC Structures – Wike

River State governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that he is on a mission to bring down the structures of the All Progressives Congress within the oil-rich entity.

WIke made the bold assertion during the commissioning of the Ogbunabali Sandfilled Area in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The governor said he has been busy demolishing APC structures in the South-South state and should not be distracted.

“Some of you, those you rate, you won’t even buy them for a naira. At the appropriate time, I will tell you who they are; the kind of characters we are talking about – people will speak here today, and tomorrow, they will say a different thing. I begin to wonder is it this leader that spoke to me last night? It is very unfortunate,” Wike said.

“Wike and his team are busy here bringing down all structures of APC, providing dividends of democracy. In your own state, you are only talking about Wike,” he added.

‘I Don’t Belong To The Houseboys’

The presidential aspirant, who was defeated by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar at the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential primary in May, has said he does not belong to the houseboys.

Wike also took a dig at an unnamed “rapist” and member of PDP who was present at an event in Kano State on Monday to receive the Senator representing Kano Central, Ibrahim Shekarau, from the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

He accused this “rapist” of not putting effort into cajoling others to join the PDP but is quite comfortable with liking “when food is ready.”

“Anywhere any true Rivers man is, you must show that you are important, you must show that you have something to offer and not to do houseboy, we don’t belong to the houseboys; we are not known to be that.

“So, all of you, continue to show that you are not a second-class citizen in any state or any zone,” he added.

‘Deliver Kaduna for PDP’

The Rivers governor also urged a former Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi, to focus on delivering his state for the PDP.

Makarfi had on Tuesday morning on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme said Wike should not take any decision in anger.

But responding, Wike challenged the former PDP national chairman to ‘Operation Deliver Your Polling Unit’ and ‘Operation Deliver Your Local Government’.

Wike said, “This morning I was watching television when I saw a former acting chairman of the party, Ahmed Makarfi, and he said he is very close to me but I don’t know how close he is to me. I don’t know when last we spoke. I’ve never spoken to him for the past five months. So, if you are close to somebody politically, there is no how you won’t have spoken to the person.

“What I want to advise Makarfi is: Look you have a job, make sure PDP wins Kaduna State. Leave Wike. Make sure PDP wins in Kaduna State, I don’t want to hear excuses.”

