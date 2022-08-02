‘I Am Not For Evil’ — Beautiful Slay Queen Caught With Charms Cries (Pictures)

“Am not for evil” — Business woman pleads after client caught her with charms in a hotel room

A suspected hoøker has been captured pleading for leniency after her client caught her with charms while making out in a hotel room.

Focus Naija can report that videos of the incident has gone viral on many platforms.

According to her explanation, she was not for evil as the charms were meant to protect her from the dangers of the street that she is involved in.

On the other hand, the client and his associates accused her of using the charms as “Kayanmata” to hypnotize men, in order to drain them financially and take away their destinies.

The client also showed off a toilet roll allegedly stained with his s3men but she claimed that she uses it to wipe herself.

Watch the video;

Source: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CguWzOFMJGV/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

