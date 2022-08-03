I Am Tired Of My 45 Years Of Marriage – Charly Boy

Nigerian music veteran Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy has hinted at divorce from his wife Lady Dianne.

The music star made this known via his Twitter page on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

My People,

If I tell una say, after over 45yrs of marriage to my wife dat am going back to bachelorhood,

what would you say?

I don talk say dis marriage of a tin just no easy.

The longer u stay, the harder it gets.

What should I do? I tire oooo.�



https://twitter.com/AreaFada1/status/1554498439999885312?t=9LPFuLv4NPudUBbDxQsrOQ&s=19

Charly Boy Reacts After His Viral Tweet About Marriage

Because of dis my recent post. Some winche pple don begin speculate say my marriage don crash.

Abegi ooooo.

I just dey talk to many pple wey think say marriage shouldn’t feel like work. Or if it feels like work, we are doing it wrong.

Somehow our society has come to think of marriage as something we set and forget.

Lie.

Like anything else that is rewarding, we have to work at our marriages. And it’s OK if marriage is hard work!

It can never be on auto cruise.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CgzgXklN0qn/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related