‘I Bought This Cheap Food For ₦800 Only Here In Lagos’ (Pictured)

I think this is kind of cheap
Beans – #200
Fish and egg – 300
Bread – #150 ×2
Way to cheap, delicious and satisfying compared to the lady who bought a plate of fufu and fish for #1,500 Damn..
