I Damned My Director Over Incomplete Payment Of Allowance

I have been working in this company for about 8 years now and to be frank, I don’t see any much improvement both financially and otherwise.

In addition to that, I noticed some degree of negligence and disregard for old staff, it seems the more years you spend in the company, the less value you accrue. However, I attribute that to the administrative incompetence of the Director who took over from the mum before she( the mum) finally joined her ancestors.

Recall that in April this year, she fired the General manager without any explanation to the rest of the staff, no staff meeting nor briefing. Shortly after that, she reshuffled the managerial team and employed 3 unknown persons who were never part of the company to take over the Management of the company, while she still remains the Director.

All these she did without any form of recourse to her old staff. I never bothered as an old staff until recently, when we started noticing some more incompetency in administration and management of the company. It rose to the extent that workers receive half salary sometimes without any briefing, allowances are not being paid and when they pay, they short pay us.

I couldn’t hold it any longer as a man of justice and as such, I wrote to the Director after having meeting with the new GM. In my letter I expressed on behalf of other workers, the feelings of maltreatment and administrative Injustice, as most of them are afraid of opening up, to avoid being sacked.

Then after, the Director herself called for a general meeting and instead of to apologise for all these financial and managerial malfeaseances, she chose to tackle the old workers particularly myself, thinking that we were working against her. I still stood my ground on the path of Justice, finally she tried to pacify the workers by promising a salary increase, based on the number of years spent in the company. But then, I have been on her watchlist all through.

Any little mistake I make, she would capitalize on that to weigh me down. I now seek ur opinions, whether to continue in the company or resign. Good a thing, I have a business that even pay me better than the job.

Your opinions please.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related