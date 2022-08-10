“I Don Japa”: Nigerian Hairstylist, Tosin Idowu, Weds German Gay Lover (Pix, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ivx7aExEJ0A

Nigerian Hairstylist, Tosin Idowu, has wedded His German Lover, IGBERETV reports.

Tosin shared his wedding video on his IG page and wrote

“The day that seemed like a fantasy existing in some far-off place has finally arrived and…we’re doing this! Hand in hand we will make this work. I love you maximillion_blue”

Two weeks ago he shared a video of himself at the airport and wrote”I don Japa”



https://www.instagram.com/p/ChFbR80tKqw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related