https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OOHj8v-pKzw

I Don’t Want To Look Young — Actor Mr. Ibu Tells His Barber (Photo, Video)

Nollywood Actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu has revealed that he prefers looking fresh but he doesn’t want to look young, IGBERETV reports.

The comic actor revealed his aversion for looking young when he was complimented by his barber while he got an haircut.



https://www.instagram.com/p/ChGAgo9rkSA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

