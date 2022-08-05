I Drove Lamborghini At 18, Joined Politics To Serve Not For Money – Tajudeen Ade

A member of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Adefisoye, popularly known as Small Alhaji, has bragged that he joined politics not because of money because he was driving a Lamborghini at 18.

Adefisoye, who represents Ifedore/Idanre Federal Constituency, stated this on his verified handle on Twitter on Friday, while soliciting support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu.

He stated that he was born into one of the richest families in Ondo State.

“Drove a Lamborghini at the Age of 18, came from one of the richest families in Ondo State. Na passion for development carry some of us enter politics. No be the Money. Make Una Dey Calm down Get your voters card and vote your choices. I belong to BAT @officialABAT,” he tweeted.

Mr Adefisoye was elected on the platform of Social Democratic Party, SDP, he, however, defected to the ruling party.

