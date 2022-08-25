‘I Finally Did HIV Test After Sleeping With My Promiscuous, Runs Girl Neighbour’

I live in a compound that is occupied by students alone, there is this female neighbor of mine who has a very high libido, I mean she can literally rape a man when she’s hot and she doesn’t hide her promiscuity, she has slept with 99% of guys in the compound and she’s also into runs.

We were friends because she’s sociable and outspoken while I am introvert, she always tried to pull me out of my shell. It got to a time that she started chatting naughty with mind-blowing seductions, I resisted several times because I knew who she is (I was literally scared of her), this happened for a very long time while other guys were collecting their 3 points in the compound.

There was a time that I had issue at my work place and a huge amount of money was missing under my watch, I became depressed and sad, she was the only one close to me, she comforted me and all that an in that my vulnerable state of mind, we had sex (unprotected), and this later continued for sometimes.

After some days I became very feverish and my body temperature was so high, I started seeing rashes in my lower abdomen, with serious migraine headache I was scared, I started googling the symptoms of HIV and all that I saw online were the same thing that was manifesting on me. I became scared, I couldn’t talk to anyone. I started hating her and didn’t talk to each other again.

This incident happened far back 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown, I couldn’t concentrate after then, I was devastated, I couldn’t concentrate when I read about what people with this disease go through, because of this I started searching for HIV positive people online. I joined several positive people groups both on WhatsApp, Facebook, telegram etc.

It’s worthy to note that am 32 years old and my body count isn’t upto 4. I used to self service when am hot. After several years of not knowing my status and the fear of checking it ,I zeroed my mind today, went to the state’s general hospital, after several going back and forth, I later zeroed my mind and went to heart to heart ward. I met a lady, she started bombarding me with questions upon questions, I was really scared, I almost wanted to run away. She later brought up Oraquick test kit, removed one and swiped severally in my mouth and told me that if two red lines come out that it’s positive, and if it’s one red line that it’s negative and if there’s no red line at all that the kit is faulty, after the test, only one red line came out and she said that I am NEGATIVE.

To God be the glory.

