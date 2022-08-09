I Finally Re-signed And I’m Free From My Abusive Boss

my quest to learn fashion design drove my thoughts far as to how to raise the needed amount of money to pursue my dream, due to my family background I knew the only way I could achieve it is to look for a small job and save from there. few months ago I was linked by a friend to a man who needed a secretary in his establishment, having attended an interview I was given the job and placed on 20k monthly pay, little did I know that was the beginning of a new chapter of problem. at first I was very comfortable with the environment not knowing the man I work for is a devil.

my boss abuses me at will and does have time correct me when I make mistakes, I tried talking to him that it is my first time of working as a secretary and I am open for corrections.my first month pay was 14k instead of 20k with an excuse that I waste paper and data which of a truth I only use them in line with the job.

he suddenly started being friendly(giving me transport and buying snacks) which was surprising but knowing who I was dealing with I was also cautious until he opened up one day that he likes me and want a secret romance which I turned him down(he is older than my late father) and the real devil came alive. I was sometimes pay 13k monthly and had to endure series of harrasment that I sometimes wakeup to cry at night knowing what I had to go through at work. while my search for another job yielded no result I had to endure the torture. on Friday while I was typing a document he gave me the previous day,he came in and started shouting at me and stretch his hands and touched my breast,I stood up and pushed him to the ground and went straight home and later returned with my resignation letter. Terrible experience I will never forget in my life. THANK GOD

