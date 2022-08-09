‘I Hate My Life’ – Disqualified BBNaija Ex Housemate, Beauty Says In Throwback Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSYzogQCgRY?t=3

“I hate my life” – A Throwback Video of Beauty’s Monologue.

Beauty Tukura, a disqualified housemate from Big Brother Naija’s “Level Up” episode, surfaces in a throwback monologue.

After the ex-housemate was removed off the show due to violence, internet users dug up an old video of her, As Sighted By NaijaCover On August 9th, 2022.

Beauty revealed in the monologue that she came from a wealthy family and that her life was not as intriguing as others had believed.

The former Miss Nigeria stressed in her statement’s end that she despises the life she leads.

