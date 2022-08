I haven’t been able to sleep since yesterday. I’m a promising young guy and still in school and this girl is my bestie in school.

We do it regularly and without condom, I never knew it will end like this.

Pls i’m just an orphan and still very young.. I need advice on how to handle this situation now..

##Mature minds only and no insult pls.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related