I Need Your Advice

Good evening all. Forgive my typos.

Please I am in a state of confusion right now. I posted here on nairaland last year concerning me starting a teaching job in Abuja. I have been teaching in this school for a year and half now.

My salary is 40k (on appointment letter) but there is always deduction of 10% (4k) every month which they promised to pay all the deductions by end of each session. Till now, they are yet to pay it, giving excuses of no money on ground. But they paid it to those that resigned as far as two months notification is given.

I applied in other schools before the beginning of last term, two among the schools invited me for an interview but I didn’t go because of this 10% of a thing. I made up my mind to resign beginning of this term so that I can collect my 10%. Last week, I got another invite from one of those schools I applied. I went and came out successful but their salary is 60k.

I requested for 100k but they said they can only pay 60k. I didn’t accept it because of the distance. Early hour of Saturday, I received a message from the school, congratulating me that I have been shortlisted for employment. I was confuse because I didn’t agree with the pay. And I will be teaching in primary section.

Assuming they can even pay me 80k, I can forget about the 10% and start another hustle there. (I planned relocating to the area because of distance).

Should I accept this offer and forget about the 10% (72k+) in the school I am now?

Or should I talk to them if they can allow me to resume by January so that I can collect my money from this school? Will they accept?

Please house, I need your input on this.

Note: I will go to the school and confirm if they’ve agreed to increase my pay. Before the invite, I have already made up my mind to tender my resignation letter immediately school resumes.

