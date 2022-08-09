I Paid Kizz Daniel $60K, Knelt, Begged Him For Hours, He Refused – Show Promoter

I Paid Kizz Daniel $60K, Knelt, Begged Him For Hours To Perform, He Refused – Show Promoter

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8wASfpx7LY0

REVEALED: Why Kizz Daniel Didn’t Perform At Tanzanian Show Before His Arrest (Video)

The promoter of the Tanzanian show Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel failed to perform at has shared his own version of what transpired, IGBERETV reports.

Kizz Daniel was arrested by the Tanzanian police on Monday after he failed to perform on a show on Sunday, August 7, after being paid.

In an interview with Daddy Freeze, the show promoter who gave his name as Stephen Uwa, said Kizz Daniel refused to perform because the airline failed to bring his bag containing his gold chains and insisted he will not perform without wearing all his gold chains.

”He said the airline didn’t bring his bag that is why he cannot perform because his gold chain is not there and he had a gold chain on his neck. He wanted everything.”

Uwa said he spent nothing less than $300, 000 on the show including $60,000 to Kizz Daniel as performance fee, however, the singer flopped everything. He said he was on his knees weeping and begging Kizz Daniel to perform but he refused.

”My company is new here. PaulO is the one I booked Kizz from. PaulO cried all night trying to beg this guy ‘Please go to this show’, he called in from America!

I paid this guy $60, 000 to perform on this show . I went down on my knees. I was like ‘Bro, you are damaging me. I am trying to build my company here. You are going to damage me’. I begged this guy ‘Save my career, save me”. I was on the table with Kizz Daniel for like five hours begging him, kneeling for him”

Stephen said the whole venue was damaged as the angry fans destroyed some of the items brought in by the sponsors of the show.

https://igberetvnews.com/1425497/revealed-kizz-daniel-didnt-perform-tanzanian-show-arrest-video/

Below is a video of his arrest.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ovIiMiqpGoU

