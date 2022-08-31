I Was Stoned, Battled Depression When My Nude Video Was Leaked – Safiya Yusuf

Safiya Yusuf , the Kannywood actress, has
opened up about her battle with depression
after her nude video was leaked online.
The film star, fondly called Safara’u, was on
the receiving end of heated backlash some
months ago after her nude video surfaced
on social media.
She was also suspended from Kwana
Casa’, the popular TV series on Arewa24, in
the wake of the criticism.
Speaking with BBC Hausa ,the actress said
she could not go outside her house for
three months.
Yusuf also said when she eventually
mustered the courage to step outside her
gate, she was stoned by an undisclosed
individual.
“The period when my nude video leaked
was the most depressing time in my life
because I spent three months without going
close to the gate of my house, I was
indoors,” she said.
“When I eventually mustered the courage to
go out, people started abusing me on the
road. In fact, one of them once stoned me
while I was going out.”
Yusuf also reflected on how the support
from her family helped her overcome the
trauma she went through at the time.
“I am really grateful for my family because
they were the ones that helped me
overcome that experience. My brothers and
extended family all helped by telling me to
let go of the past and face the future,” she
said.
The actress also clarified claims that she
had been expelled from Kannywood.
Yusuf said she only took a break from the
movie industry, adding that she did not quit
acting as claimed.
https://lifestyle.thecable.ng/i-was-stoned-battled-depression-after-my-nude-video-leaked-says-kannywoods-safiya-yusuf/