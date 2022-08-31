I Was Stoned, Battled Depression When My Nude Video Was Leaked – Safiya Yusuf

Safiya Yusuf , the Kannywood actress, has

opened up about her battle with depression

after her nude video was leaked online.

The film star, fondly called Safara’u, was on

the receiving end of heated backlash some

months ago after her nude video surfaced

on social media.

She was also suspended from Kwana

Casa’, the popular TV series on Arewa24, in

the wake of the criticism.

Speaking with BBC Hausa ,the actress said

she could not go outside her house for

three months.

Yusuf also said when she eventually

mustered the courage to step outside her

gate, she was stoned by an undisclosed

individual.

“The period when my nude video leaked

was the most depressing time in my life

because I spent three months without going

close to the gate of my house, I was

indoors,” she said.

“When I eventually mustered the courage to

go out, people started abusing me on the

road. In fact, one of them once stoned me

while I was going out.”

Yusuf also reflected on how the support

from her family helped her overcome the

trauma she went through at the time.

“I am really grateful for my family because

they were the ones that helped me

overcome that experience. My brothers and

extended family all helped by telling me to

let go of the past and face the future,” she

said.

The actress also clarified claims that she

had been expelled from Kannywood.

Yusuf said she only took a break from the

movie industry, adding that she did not quit

acting as claimed.



https://lifestyle.thecable.ng/i-was-stoned-battled-depression-after-my-nude-video-leaked-says-kannywoods-safiya-yusuf/

