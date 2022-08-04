I Will Come After “Obi-dients” If They Come After Me – Adams Oshiomole (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kx7lorzKlz0

The Director-General of the All Progressives Congress, APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu campaign organisation, Adams Oshiomole said he will come after supporters of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party should they come after him.

Oshiomole made this assertion while speaking in an interview on The Morning Show of Arise News on Wednesday.

The former APC national chairman had argued that most of the presidential candidates, who had spoken have not sufficiently, in most cases, addressed how they are going to address the issues that Nigeria is confronted with as a nation.

Oshiomole singled Obi out, saying the Labour Party candidate got away with intriguing several intriguing questions put across to him.

