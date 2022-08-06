I Will Defend & Retain My Victory – Osun Governor-Elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke

PRESS STATEMENT

06/08/2022

I’ll Defend and Retain My Victory- Osun Governor-Elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke

The Governor – Elect of Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke has vowed to defend and retain his electoral victory before the election petition tribunal, declaring that his emergence as Governor-elect is entrenched in total compliance with the law and will of the people.

In a statement issued on his behalf by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the Governor-Elect declared that the July 16th election was one of the most transparent election in recent Nigerian history, assuring that people’s mandate freely given against overwhelming odds will be defended and validated.

According to the statement, Senator Adeleke said PDP legal is taking appropriate action on the filing, calling on his supporters at home and abroad to remain calm as “This divine victory cannot be stolen through the backdoor..

“I urge the good people of Osun state who voted massively to reject bad governance to remain calm. We are doing the needful to defend their mandate. We will do all within our powers to ensure judicial validation of our victory as this is an election globally certified as a great advancement in electoral transparency and integrity.

“We also want to reaffirm our faith in the judiciary as a bastion of hope and justice. We have unshakeable trust in God that this election petition shall end in another landmark victory for us and the resilient people of Osun state”, the statement concluded.



Signed

Mallam Olawale Rasheed,

Spokesperson to the Governor-Elect of Osun state

