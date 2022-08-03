I Will Vote Obi So Buhari, Tinubu, Atiku Won’t Need To Go Abroad – Okey Bakassi

I Will Vote Obi So Buhari, Tinubu, Atiku Won’t Need To Travel Abroad – Okey Bakassi

Popular Nigerian comedian, Okey Bakassi has explained why he is supporting Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, IGBERETV reports.

Okey Bakassi in a tweet he shared, said he’s supporting Peter Obi to fix Nigeria so Buhari and Tinubu won’t be going to London for medical treatment and Atiku won’t live in Dubai.

He also stated that he doesn’t want Atiku or Tinubu to fail, but only wants Nigeria to succeed.

Okey tweeted;

“I don’t want Atiku or Tinubu to fail, I just want Nigeria to succeed. I’ll support and vote for @PeterObi to fix Nigeria, so in their very old age, Buhari & Tinubu won’t be going to London for medical treatment and Atiku won’t live in Dubai. #saveNigeria”

https://twitter.com/OkeyBakassy/status/1554041531677478912?t=ou_2O6N82RZ0OZG_nV5dIA&s=19

