I Would Have Taken Up Arms Against Fulani Herdsmen If Not For God – Ortom

BENUE State Governor Samuel Ortom has reacted to the charges brought against him at the International Criminal Court (ICC) by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN).

Ortom told The ICIR in an exclusive interview in Makurdi, Benue State, that Miyetti Allah got wind of his move to take them to ICC.

Speaking on series of attacks by herdsmen on agrarian communities in Benue State, Ortom said he would have taken up arms to fight if not for God and his respect for the rule of law.

He said, “If I were not a child of God, if I did not believe in being lawful, if I did not have respect for the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I would have taken arms myself to go there and fight. Because this impunity is too much, they (Fulani herdsmen) think that as their brother is there, nothing will happen to them, and they do anyhow and go scot-free.

“We have not done anything illegal, and it is me that is taking Miyetti Allah to ICC because they heard about my preparation to take them to court and other people who are complicit, and that was why they went ahead to make that pronouncement.”

He also alleged that Miyetti Allah has the backing of the Federal Government.



