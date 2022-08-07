Identify Six Nigeriens’ Murderers, Buhari Urges SE Residents

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Saturday, condemned the attacks against non-indigenes and law enforcement officials by terrorists in the South East, calling on citizens to point out the perpetrators for prosecution.

According to a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President was reacting to reports of the beheading of six Nigerien citizens and the brutal killing of some policemen at their duty posts.

He also urged community and religious leaders to speak more forcefully against the killings, stand up and defend the ethos of “our cultural and religious heritage”.

In the statement titled ‘President Buhari calls southeast killings sad and unwelcome,’ the Nigerian leader vowed that his regime will take all possible action in conducting a speedy investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Calling for their arrests he called for the help of Nigerians saying “Those who know should point at specific people who did this.”

Buhari also expressed his regime’s unwavering commitment to peace and stability in the southeast and the entire country, saying that the reports of killings anywhere were sad and unwelcome.

He offered his condolences to the families of the law enforcement agents murdered and to the government and people of Niger Republic whose citizens were cruelly beheaded by the beastly attackers.

Source: https://punchng.com/Identify-six-Nigeriens-murderers-Buhari-urges-easterners

