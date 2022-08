Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Nigerian Businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa has taken to her Instastory to point out how people can get justice in the country, NaijaCover Reports.

According to Iheuwa, one needs to have money to get justice in Nigeria. She added, As Sighted By NaijaCover, that ”money stops nonsense” in this part of the World.

See Her Reaction As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG

