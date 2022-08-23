IGP, Police Service Commission In Fresh Disagreement Over Recruitment

By Abdulyassar Abdulhamid

The Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, and Police Service Commission are in a fresh disagreement over police recruitment exercise.

Police Service Commission had opened its portal for the recruitment of police constable for the year 2022 and placed an advert on the recruitment in a national dailies.

But in response to the development, the Nigeria Police Force urged Nigerians to disregard the advertisement.

In a statement on Monday, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the advert had no connection with the Nigeria Police Force and was not in tandem with the police recruitment process.

The statement reads in part, “The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform well-meaning members of the public that it has not commenced the 2022 police constables recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force contrary to a publication on Page 21 of Daily Sun Newspaper of Thursday August 11, 2022 by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

“The police similarly state unequivocally that the advert has no connection with the Nigeria Police Force nor is it in tandem with the police recruitment process, and should be disregarded in all its entirety. The website to which the publication refers intending candidates – http://www.recruitment.psc.gov.ng – is not associated with the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Nigeria Police Force hereby calls on all stakeholders and intending applicants to discountenance the information in both the newspaper and on the portal as the website is not the official portal for Police Constables recruitment.

“The Nigeria Police Force thereby assures well-meaning Nigerians that the commencement of the 2022 recruitment exercise will be announced via the official police e-recruitment website – https://policerecruitment.gov.ng, the Nigeria Police Force official website – https://www.npf.gov.ng, and advertisements on national dailies and official police social media accounts as and when due.”

Recall that the former IGP, Mohammed Adamu, and the PSC Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, were at loggerheads over which body is allowed by law to carry out the recruitment process.

The commission had dragged the former IGP and the Force to court for conducting the recruitment exercise of 10,000 constables in 2019.

https://dailytrust.com/igp-police-service-commission-in-fresh-disagreement-over-recruitment

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related