Igwe 2Pac: Charles Okocha Gets A Strange Hug From Excited Female Fan (Photos, Video)

Igwe 2Pac: Charles Okocha Gets A Strange Hug From Excited Female Fan

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ds_wMnNhZnw

Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha got a strange hug from an excited female fan, and he shared a video of the moment on his Instagram page, IGBERETV reports.

In the viral video, the female fan went on her knees to hug the Nigerian legendary actor in excitement. However, the hug was strange as she placed her head around his genital region.

He captioned the video;

“Fan love… We Asaaaaa! ❤️❤️❤️”
https://www.instagram.com/tv/ChpPtVUK-5l/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

