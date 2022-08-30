I’m Not Sure Of Another Chance After 2023 General Elections – Tinubu

I’m Not Sure Of Another Chance After 2023 General Elections – Ruling APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu

The ruling All Progressives Congress’ presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has stated that he is not sure to contest any other presidential election if he fails to win in 2023 general elections.

Tinubu, who had several times showed desperation at clinching the APC presidential ticket, stated this on his Twitter account.

“We are here to answer to a greater, higher calling. That calling is the love of Nigeria. We dare not miss this chance because we cannot be sure of another,” he said.

Meanwhile, there have been a lot of controversies that trail Tinubu’s choice of his running mate, former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima.

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) In Adamawa State, Vrati Nzonzo, added his voice in rejecting the party’s Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

Nzonzo lambasted Bola Tinubu for undermining the interest of Christians in northern Nigeria.

He said the decision to adopt a fellow Muslim as a running mate by the presidential candidate of the APC, Tinubu may have grave consequences for the party, amongst northern Christians.

