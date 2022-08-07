In Areas Where Buhari’s Government Did Well, Tinubu Will Continue – Keyamo

1. To put purveyors of fake headlines out of business, this is our position:

(a) There’re areas where PMB’s Govt has done exceedingly well: infrastructure, rail, agriculture, etc. Our @officialABAT will continue with those revolutionary strides but also seek to improve on them

(b) There’re areas of security challenges that have improved significantly, e.g farmers-herders’ clashes, North-East insurgency, etc; @officialABAT will review these situations & employ additional strategies to maintain the momentum & consolidate the gains achieved in these areas

(c) As for new areas of security challenges, e.g banditry and kidnappings in the N/West, @officialABAT is prepared to employ additional tools and tactics to compliment the present work in progress in order to totally eradicate them if Nigerians graciously give him their mandate.



https://twitter.com/fkeyamo/status/1556001642587344896?t=NUsf-AvoCtFme3tE_6zcVA&s=19

