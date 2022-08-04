Indian Police Arrest 40-Year Old Nigerian For Possession Of Drugs (Picture)

A 40-year-old Nigerian national identified as Lucky Ekoemeye, has been arrested by the Indian police for being in possession of drugs in Calangute, Goa.

Ekoemeye was arrested with narcotics worth Rs 1.4 lakh in the early hours of Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

According to Times of India, Calangute police conducted a narcotic raid and discovered Ekoemeye in possession of 14g of MDMA.

Ekoemeye, who presently lives at Naikawado, Calangute, has been charged under provisions of the NDPS Act.

He had earlier been arrested by Anjuna police and the crime branch and charged under the NDPS Act.

The raid was conducted by PSI Shri Kiran Naik, HC-4936 Vidhyanand Amonkar, PC-6118 Amir Garad, PC-7119 Ganpat Tiloji, PC-7106 Akash Naik, PC-7117 Bhagwan Palyekar, PC-7522 Gaurav Naik and PC-6390 Sanjyot Kerkar.



Source: https://thestreetjournal.org/indian-police-arrest-40-year-old-nigerian-in-possession-of-drugs/

