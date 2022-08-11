The INEC Team, led by Hon. Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, is attending the preliminary briefing by Observer Missions on the Kenya General Election in Nairobi. Kenyans went to the polls on 9th Aug to elect the President, Govs and members of the National and County Assemblies.
INEC Chairman, Yakubu, Attends Briefing On The Kenya Election In Nairobi (Photos)
