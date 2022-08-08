INEC Stationed A Polling Unit In Front Of Tinubu’s House – David Hundeyin

A house wife has accused INEC of unfair practices by positioning her polling unit in front of Tinubus house in Bourdillion at Ikoyi, making it difficult for her and other residents to vote their choice candidate due to fear of intimidation or attack from Tinubus foot soldiers congregated at his house.

She claimed same was done during the 2015 presidential elections causing many not to excercise their civic duty.

This is must be looked into by INEC for fairness and to assure Nigerians of their Neutrality in electoral proceedings in the country.

FYI @inecnigeria. This is why people do not believe in your impartiality and they think you are bought and paid for.

You have an opportunity to correct that impression.



https://twitter.com/DavidHundeyin/status/1555553386132656130?t=CfNnOuuNXMXmf7Xxw8u69w&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related