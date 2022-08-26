Inibehe Effiong Released After One Month In Prison (Photos)

https://www.nairaland.com/7249505/judge-sends-inibehe-effiong-prison#115130749

Incarcerated, tortured, abused, but certainly not broken.

Our friend & colleague @InibeheEffiong regains freedom after one month of incarceration in Uyo.

We are not only here to welcome him, but also to defend the civic space from increasing state threats.

#JusticeforInibehe

https://twitter.com/wtpnigeria/status/1563075961821663233?t=gutc1VxOEBGvGalCKIbZvA&s=19

BREAKING: @InibeheEffiong has been released from unjust imprisonment in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state. The popular human rights attorney is as defiant as ever. He left prison with 17 inmates languishing in prison. He remains defiant as ever! #revolutionnow



https://twitter.com/YeleSowore/status/1563076272569257986?t=A6NruTZl678DuQ6Xg4HP_g&s=19

