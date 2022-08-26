Inibehe Effiong Remains Upbeat After Release

Previous Threads:

https://www.nairaland.com/7249505/judge-sends-inibehe-effiong-prison#115130749

https://www.nairaland.com/7300756/inibehe-effiong-released-after-one

I am back, stronger and more determined to confront the forces of oppression and to continue to speak nothing but the hard truth to the faces of the oppressors of our people. I feel sorry for those who thought they can break my spirit by incarcerating me.



https://twitter.com/InibeheEffiong/status/1563087252947111937?t=EPz3WYbbN5yxuHtsU9adXQ&s=19

