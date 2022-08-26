Inibehe Effiong Remains Upbeat After Release

Previous Threads:
I am back, stronger and more determined to confront the forces of oppression and to continue to speak nothing but the hard truth to the faces of the oppressors of our people. I feel sorry for those who thought they can break my spirit by incarcerating me.
