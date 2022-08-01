Interesting Exchange Between Rufai Oseni And The Police PRO

Rufai Oseni is a journalist with Arise TV, while Ben Hundeyin is the Police Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command.

oseni rufai @ruffydfire

A Nigerian police officer pointed a gun at me and forcefully took my keys and drove my car off, because he wanted to enforce a traffic infraction



https://twitter.com/ruffydfire/status/1554067277858934785

SP Benjamin Hundeyin @BenHundeyin

Rufai, let’s not do this. You admitted to me that you passed a BRT lane. It’s against the law. Your claim that google maps took you there is not tenable. You disobeyed and resisted the officers. We’ll sanction the officer who misused firearm if proven…

https://twitter.com/BenHundeyin/status/1554072290480078849

