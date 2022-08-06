IPOB Attacks Hausa Community In Imo, Kills 7 Members

Suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, have killed seven persons in an attack on Hausa community in Oroge, Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

Confirming the attack to DAILY NIGERIAN on Friday, the Hausa community leader (Sarkin Hausawa), Auwal Bab-Sulaiman, who represents Northern Community in the Council Traditional Rulers in the state, said the incident took place on Monday night.

According to him, eight people sustained injuries during the attack and are currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Center, Owerri.

“They shot at six people and beheaded one person and took away the head, eight people sustained injuries and were rushed to the Federal Medical Center Owerri because Oroge community is just about 10 minutes drive to Owerri town,” he disclosed.

Mr Sulaiman added that the gunmen returned to the community on Wednesday but were repelled by the police.

“After killing our people on Monday, they came back again on Wednesday to attack but luckily the police were able to foil the attack and killed two of the gunmen,” said Mr Suleiman.

The community leader added that the attack had caused panic in the community as many people have fled their homes out of fear of another attack.

While noting that those kiilled had been living in the community for over 20 years, Mr Suleiman explained that the head of traditional rulers in the state had sent a delegation to sympathize with members of the Hausa community over the incident.

When contacted, the state commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said the police are currently investigating the incident.

According to him, the attack was a pure act of criminality which didn’t target the Hausa community.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, had condemned the alleged targeting and killing of Northerners in the Southeast region of the country.

Writing on his Twitter handle on Friday, Mr Baba-Ahmed said such heinous crimes, if not not abated, could worsen community relations in other parts of the country.

The elder statesman added that politicians who would need the support of Northerners in the 2023 general elections should immediately condemn the acts.

“It is very dangerous because it could worsen community relations in other parts of the country.

“We need to hear clear and emphatic condemnations from those who want our votes,” Mr Baba-Ahmed tweeted.



