Is His Girlfriend Trying To Pull His Legs?

My girlfriend went to a clinic for pregnancy check up yesterday.
I was serious praying for God to do me just one wish.
But when she came back, smile was all over her face.
I asked her, whats the outcome of the test?
What she said to me is “congratulation”
I said for what?
She told me she is preg**nt.
I didn’t ask her for the test result papers or what ever they call it, bcoz i dont know how to check it.
I was just staring her in shock but she keeps on smiling and laughing.
She went home after i didnt ulter a word to her.
Something told me in my mind that she just wanna play mind games with me.
Bcoz it cant be.
I dont know how to get her to tell me the truth, cuz she behaves somehow atimes.
So pls how can you tell, when u see the result paper?
Cuz the food wey ah chop since yesterday no gree digest.