Is It Bad To Admit That Your Spouse Is Older Than You? (A Nairaland Member’s Story)

I will go straight to the point and make this brief. Recall this thread https://www.nairaland.com/6990203/should-marry

On March this year I got a job as ICT officer in a firm which made me move to Lagos ,we are super excited about this development and everything working out fine (No relationship is perfect, understanding kept us going)

I served in a university, towards completion of my service year, I accomodated a guy who got to know about us

One day we were in a arguement of dating or marrying someone older than you.

I stood my ground that I can marry irrespective of age, provided it is what I want

The guy came to conclusion that it seems my spouse is older than me, we laughed over it (That ends it)

Secondly my friend Davidson that live in the same compound who is done with his studies, working while waiting on NYSC.

I told him about my woman , how I love her and ready to settle down as soon as things go as planned for me (he have seen her visited once but they never met)

He asked me if she work, I told him

He asked of her age, I JUST TOLD HIM THAT SHE IS A BIT OLDER THA ME.

While discussing with my woman last night , I was assuring her how much I love her irrespective of anything then I pointed out the two above incidence

To my greatest surprise she became angry eith me

In her words

a) She detest dating underage, how she found herself in this mess she can’t tell

b) I should go ahead and tell my mum and elder brother (they just talk via phone) and even all my friends

c) I make her look desperate, that she is loosing interest already

d) I insulted her and she can’t trust me again

NOTE

a) I promised her that no one will know of the age difference even if they know she is older

b) I never mentioned her age to these people or the age gap

My crime is that I admitted that she is older and I am proud and love her wholeheartedly

I don’t see this working out again

I feel so belittled

Gosh

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related