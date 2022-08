The cheapest state to live in the south is Osun. Things are relatively cheap here from house rent to basic provisions. If you’re really tired of staying in glorified cities then Osun is the most convenient place you can live in.

There is stable power too in Osun. Osun has one of the most stable power in the entire country

