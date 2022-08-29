Is Studying Engineering Now A Scam In Nigeria?

I have become skeptical about Engineering in Nigeria

Ever since I was in secondary school, All my teachers who taught me science and mathematics are grduates of engineering, my futher math, physics, Agric ,math and chemistry teachers all had degrees ( B.Sc./B.Eng.) in Engineering. Some studied Agric engineering, civil I can still remember one who studied electrical. From FUNAAB

This got me thinking why do they end up like this, Are there no job market for graduate engineers anymore.

Mind you, I live in a highly industrialized area, where I stay, PZ Cussons, African Steel, Kimberly Clack, Dangote Flour, GB foods e.t.c all have their major facotories here..trust me there are many more but these are the highly ranked onced whom I believe many of you might be familiar with.

But when I interact with many of their engineers who work in these factories and live close to my house, I have never see any one of them who are graduates..not a single one..but they work as in engineers in these huge factories especially PZ cussons, African steel and GB foods.. they are not educated

The educated engineers with degrees, I mostly see them in private schools like mine and they earned nothing more than 28,000. They may be be extra from home teaching and the likes

While I was in SS 1, My geography teacher although didn’t study engineering but material science from FUTO (one of my dream school) and he was my teacher in his early 30s earning less than 30k..

The man who tutored me for my WAEC studied Mech.eng from UNIBEN. another tutor whom I wasn’t so close to but I got to know from colleagues that he also studied Mech.eng from Yabatech.

I know a friend whose father is a university dropout but works in Promasidor at Oshodi, they make Cowbell milk and Onga (I think).. and the father is an engineer there..I am confused, How?

I have passion for engineering but I don’t want to foolishly think that my case might be different.

Nairalanders who know a thing or two about the realities engineering in Nigeria

Please, what extra things do engineering students need to learn to ensure after graduation they are able to practice in their field or work in major manufacturing firms like I aspire.

I want to study Mechanical engineering or elect elect. I am still confused..Please I’ll really appreciate if y’all can help

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related