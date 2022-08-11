Is This A Norm In Nigeria Among Bosses And Masters?

Hello Nairalanders. So,I want to you guys to give your opinion about something. For those of you that have learnt one trade or the other in Nigeria be it Tailoring, Mobile phone repair,Barbing, mechanic and so on,is it true that those bosses do not teach their apprentices well, I mean,is it that they just work and expect you to watch and just understand it just like that? Please,say your opinion.

Now, this is specifically for Hardware mobile phone repairers. How was your learning process like? Were thought very well or you had to figure out stuffs on your own. I’m actually experiencing such now and I feel it’s unfair. I have great interest in mobile phone repair but I hate being insulted for what I wasn’t taught in the first place.

Is this a norm in Nigeria?

Cc lalastitica mynd4 Seun

