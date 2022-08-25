Isaac Fayose Donates Ibadan Hotel To Peter Obi For Political Campaigns (Video)

Ayo Fayose’s brother, Isaac Fayose donates his hotel in Ibadan for the Peter Obi campaign. He said they can use it for their political campaigns throughout the remaining 6 months of the 2023 campaigns

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Du-d_j-sf5I

