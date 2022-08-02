Isaac Fayose Mocks Atiku For Removing Alhaji From His Name (Video)

Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4t_EcR_9R1I

Atiku removed Alhaji in front of his name because of 2023 election
Is he that desperate?

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cgue4WejOtY/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

