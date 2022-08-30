Israeli Ambassador, Michael Freeman Visits Tinubu At His Campaign Office (Pics)

Photo Caption Pix 1&2: (L-R) Mr. Ayal Raz, Israeli Consul Inbar Lipman Garden, All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, and Ambassador of Israel to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, when the ambassador visited Tinubu at the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office in Abuja…Tuesday. Pix (R-L) 3 & 4: All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, and Ambassador of Israel to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, when the ambassador visited Tinubu at the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office in Abuja…Tuesday.