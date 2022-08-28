It Was A Nice Crowd, But – Reno Omokri Commends Obidients On March For Peter Obi

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has commended supporters of Labour Party flag bearer for the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, over the Saturday’s 5-million-man march in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

Still and motion pictures of the Port Harcourt march are currently trending on all social media platforms as crowd stormed the Garden City soliciting support for the former Anambra State Governor.

Reacting, Reno, a strong critic of Obi, commended the supporters who are called Obidients, saying it was a commendable effort.

Reno, however, challenged them to hold such a march in Southeast when the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, declared sit-at-home.

He wrote, “Port Harcourt was a nice crowd, although we have seen much, much larger mammoth crowds for the PDP in Adamawa and Calabar, to mention a few.

“Nevertheless, it is still a commendable effort. However, let me recommend a crowd pulling strategy to Peter Obi. When next IPOB declares a sit at home, let the Obidient movement organise a rally. Or are the Obidient movement afraid of IPOB?

“In fact, Peter Obi has never defied IPOB by personally organising activities during their sit at homes in the Southeast.

If he refuses to defy IPOB in his backyard, how can he withstand Nigeria’s security challenges? A man who obeys IPOB sit at home wants to sit in Aso Rock. No be juju be that”?

Source: DAILY POST

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related