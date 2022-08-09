Japanese Fashion Designer, Issey Miyake Dies At 84

Fashion designer Issey Miyake has died. He was 84.

Born in Hiroshima Prefecture, he graduated from Tama Art University in Tokyo. Miyake moved to Paris and studied fashion designs in haute couture.

He was awarded France’s Legion of Honour, the highest French order of merit, in 2016.

Renowned for his very graphic clothes, and a pleat that has become famous, Issey Miyake liked to mix plastic arts and fashion. In particular, he used the technique of origami, the art of folding paper, to create collections with very recognizable volumes and structures.

