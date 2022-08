Former Nigerian footballer, Jay-Jay Okocha, and his wife, Nkechi, attended their daughter, Daniella’s graduation recently, IGBERETV reports.

The proud dad shared the lovely from the graduation on his Instagram page with the caption;

”Congratulations to my darling daughter, we are so proud of you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CgrjjANMnDC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related